Read on below for the view from the AZ Alkmaar camp ahead of tonight's game.
Crystal Palace return to the European stage when they host AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park on Thursday (6th November, 20:00 GMT) – with the Dutch team's head coach Maarten Martens confirming one starter for the match...
Factfile
- Manager: Maarten Martens
- Nickname: De Kaasboeren (The Cheese Farmers)
- Ground: AFAS Stadion
- Founded: 1967 (58 years ago)
AZ Alkmaar team news
Martens will be missing several players from the game at Selhurst Park, reducing his options in midfield. Denso Kasius, Ro-Zangelo Daal, Matej Sin, Dave Kwakman, Jordy Clasie, Mexx Meerdink, and Seiya Maikuma all have not travelled.
That could result in youngsters Kasper Boogaard (19-years-old) and Andrea Natali (20-years-old) enjoying their first European playing minutes in SE25.
In his press conference previewing the match, Martens revealed one starter – at right-back, in place of the injured Kasius – to be Elijah Dijkstra.
The head coach said: "He [Kasius] came out of the match with an injury. Initially, we thought it was more of a knock, but there's a bit more to it. He's just not fit enough for this match yet.
"Every player you lose is frustrating. We've lost a few more in recent days, so that's quite unusual, but that happens sometimes during a season. It goes without saying that Denso is a player with enormous qualities. The great thing is that he [Dijkstra] has the same characteristics, which is why he's on the list."
On Boogard, Martens added: "We've had Kasper in the squad a few times already, including last season. If he has to play a bit tomorrow, we have every confidence in him."
In their words...
Martens also outlined the challenge he expects to face against Palace at Selhurst Park: "It is a team with very specific qualities and a very clear playing style. They have really good weapons in transition: speed, strength, and good organisation.
"They often give the initiative to the opponent, and I expect that to be the case on Thursday as well. It will be important that we're well organised if we lose the ball.
"I don't think we should adopt a completely different approach in the phase we're in.
"In the last match here at home, they were surprised by AEK Larnaca – I don't think that will happen twice, so we will have to be at our top level."
You have to play with courage in a stadium like that—Peer Koopmeiners
"You have to play with courage in a stadium like that," added midfielder Peer Koopmeiners. "We know we have to be at our best tomorrow.
"When the draw came in, this was the match we looked forward to the most, I think. And now that we're here, you immediately feel that it's going to be a great match.
"I think it will be an intense duel. It's a team from the Premier League, so you know that there is a certain intensity, and a physicality you have to prepare yourself against as a whole team, so I expect an intense match."
Get to know: AZ Alkmaar
European regulars since their first appearance in the UEFA Cup in 1977/78, AZ Alkmaar are widely regarded as the biggest club in the Netherlands outside of the traditional big three of Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.
Hailing from North Holland, AZ have twice won the Eredivisie, last lifting the title in 2008/09 under the management of former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.
They were also cup winners in 2013, De Kaasboeren’s most recent major honour. They came mightily close to another league championship in 2020, only for the interruption of the Covid-19 pandemic to deny them.
At the time the league was suspended AZ were second only on goal difference to Ajax, level on points, with a decision later made to curtail the season early with no champions crowned.
AZ have consistently finished in the top five in recent seasons. 2024/25 was one of their best campaigns of recent times, winning the majority of their league games for a fifth-place finish and reaching the domestic cup final.
They were cruelly denied on penalties in the final, after Go Ahead Eagles scored a 99th-minute equaliser to force a shootout.
The season so far
Domestically Alkmaar have had a strong start to 2025/26. A late defeat at NEC Nijmegen is the only blemish on their record so far.
De Kaasboeren lie third in the table at the time of writing, with an impressive 2-0 away win at Ajax last month the pick of their results.
The goals of former Tottenham academy graduate Troy Parrott have been a key ingredient. Parrott first moved to Netherlands in 2024, with the Republic of Ireland international taking just 35 games to score his first 20 goals. He won the Eredivisie Player of the Month last December and they will look to him to provide the attacking threat this evening.
Starting in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, AZ were given a major scare in the first leg when defeated 4-3 by Finnish side Ilves. They hit back in style with a 5-0 win in the second leg, going on to progress smoothly in two further qualifying rounds, with wins over Vaduz and Levski Sofia.
The league phase didn’t get off to a smooth start, Alexandre Penetra sent off after two minutes in a 4-0 defeat to AEK Larnaca.
A home win over Slovan Bratislava on matchday two got the campaign back on track, with AZ arriving in South London level on points with Palace in the league table.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar
- Thursday, 6th November
- 20:00 GMT
- UEFA Conference League
- Selhurst Park
- Tickets available here.