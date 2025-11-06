Factfile

Manager: Maarten Martens

Maarten Martens Nickname: De Kaasboeren (The Cheese Farmers)

De Kaasboeren (The Cheese Farmers) Ground: AFAS Stadion

AFAS Stadion Founded: 1967 (58 years ago)

AZ Alkmaar team news

Martens will be missing several players from the game at Selhurst Park, reducing his options in midfield. Denso Kasius, Ro-Zangelo Daal, Matej Sin, Dave Kwakman, Jordy Clasie, Mexx Meerdink, and Seiya Maikuma all have not travelled.

That could result in youngsters Kasper Boogaard (19-years-old) and Andrea Natali (20-years-old) enjoying their first European playing minutes in SE25.

In his press conference previewing the match, Martens revealed one starter – at right-back, in place of the injured Kasius – to be Elijah Dijkstra.

The head coach said: "He [Kasius] came out of the match with an injury. Initially, we thought it was more of a knock, but there's a bit more to it. He's just not fit enough for this match yet.

"Every player you lose is frustrating. We've lost a few more in recent days, so that's quite unusual, but that happens sometimes during a season. It goes without saying that Denso is a player with enormous qualities. The great thing is that he [Dijkstra] has the same characteristics, which is why he's on the list."

On Boogard, Martens added: "We've had Kasper in the squad a few times already, including last season. If he has to play a bit tomorrow, we have every confidence in him."

In their words...

Martens also outlined the challenge he expects to face against Palace at Selhurst Park: "It is a team with very specific qualities and a very clear playing style. They have really good weapons in transition: speed, strength, and good organisation.

"They often give the initiative to the opponent, and I expect that to be the case on Thursday as well. It will be important that we're well organised if we lose the ball.

"I don't think we should adopt a completely different approach in the phase we're in.

"In the last match here at home, they were surprised by AEK Larnaca – I don't think that will happen twice, so we will have to be at our top level."