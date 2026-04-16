In their head coach's words...

Fiorentina possess a fine record in the UEFA Conference League, having reached the Final in 2022/23 and 2023/24 – losing to West Ham United and Olympiacos – and the semi-finals last season.

But La Viola will have to overturn a 3-0 scoreline from the first leg at Selhurst Park if they are to replicate that achievement.

Head coach Vanoli believes his team will play without fear as they host the second leg in Tuscany. They come into the rematch on a nigh, off the back of a 1-0 league win over Lazio on Monday night.

"Tomorrow we're going to need more than just tactics," he said. "We'll need to be bold and we need to dream.

"We'll be playing in front of our fans and that will certainly help us. Against Lazio [on Monday] we showed how much difference the right spirit can have.

"I'll tell the players to play their football with no hang-ups and just give their all. That's how you have to play matches like this."