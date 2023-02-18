U18s Report: Spoils shared as young Eagles draw with Brigthon

Three weeks on from their 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in U18 Premier League South action as they welcomed fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope.

Manager Rob Quinn made a single change to the side: Caleb Kporha in for Rio Cardines, who is on international duty with Trinidad and Tobago.

Palace got off to a flying start, taking the lead in the seventh minute. A mix-up at the back saw the visitors concede an indirect free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box and the resulting set piece saw Asher Agbinone capitalise from close-range after a Zach Marsh lay off.

With an early goal, Palace had the wind in their sails and looked to find a way to double their lead. Skipper Freddie Bell fired just wide with a spectacular outside-of-the-foot effort from the edge of the box from a Palace corner, while Agbinone came close with two half-chances in quick succession before the half-hour mark.