U18s Report: Spoils shared as young Eagles draw with Brigthon

Summary
Caleb Kporha came in for Rio Cardines in the only change to the side
Asher Agbinone put Palace ahead in the 7th minute
Captain Freddie Bell fired just wide following a corner in the 20th minute
Just before the half-hour mark, Agbinone had two chances to double the lead
Brighton came close through their captain Ruairi McConville 10 minutes before the break
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton levelled through Harry Mills shortly after the restart
On the hour-mark, McConville put Brighton ahead
David Obou won a penalty just five minutes later, but couldn’t convert it
With 10 minutes remaining, Cormac Austin levelled for Palace from the spot
A flurry of late chances from Austin, Kporha and Franco Umeh almost saw Palace claim all three points
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion