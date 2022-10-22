U18s Report: Foxes end young Eagles’ winning streak

Leicester came racing out the blocks in the second-half and managed to take the lead early on in the second-half. Abdullah Javid fired home the first of four goals in the second-half for the hosts with a strong left-footed shot from a tight angle.
The young Eagles looked to respond immediately and nearly did so just two minutes later through Agbinone. Dixon did well to turn a ball in behind from midfield for Agbinone to latch on to, but his effort was parried away by Addai.
On the hour mark, the Foxes notched their third as left-back Jayden Joseph found space on the edge of the box to curl an effort in on his weaker foot.
With 15 minutes remaining, Leicester added a fourth from a corner. Jack Lewis floated in an inswinging ball and centre-back Freddie Cook rose highest to head home for the hosts.
Palace chances were few and far between in the second-half, though Kporha did see a curling effort inside the box cleared off the line and Dixon did come close to securing a brace, though his glancing header across the face of goal was saved.
Leicester scored their fifth and final goal in the 87th minute through Logan Briggs. The midfielder picked up the ball inside the box and struck a well placed effort on his left foot.
Two minutes of time were added on before the referee brought a halt to proceedings. The result means Quinn’s side remain second in the U18 Premier League South, three points behind West Ham United, though they now have a game in hand.
Leicester City: Addai, Grist, Joseph, Lewis, McAlinney, Cook, Javid (Amartey, 89), Briggs, Evans (Toure, 86), Fisken (Onanaye, 83), Richards.
Subs not used: Weeks, Loureiro.
Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Barton, Jemide, Williams, Bell, Gibbard (Marsh, 70), Socoliche, Nascimento (Mustapha, 70), Dixon, Agbinone.
Subs not used: Eastwood, Marroni, Austin.