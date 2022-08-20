As it happened: Palace 3-1 Villa - follow reaction to action-packed win

Summary

Patrick Vieira makes one change for this clash: bringing in Odsonne Edouard for Nathaniel Clyne

Ollie Watkins puts Villa ahead after four minutes

Wilfried Zaha levels it for Palace with a well-taken effort just minutes later

In a hugely eventful first-half Eberechi Eze keeps Villa alert with confident play

Jeffrey Schlupp puts Palace ahead for a moment, only for VAR to cut his celebrations short with Odsonne Edouard found to be offside

Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa

The second-half starts as brightly as the first, with both sides creating several chances

Zaha puts Palace into the lead as he scores on the rebound of a saved penalty

Jean-Philippe Mateta makes it three moments after coming on, turning home from Tyrick Mitchell’s cross

Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa

When football entertains, it truly delivers. Crystal Palace’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa was one such clash, with a 90-minute spectacle gripping from start to finish.

It began on the wrong foot for Palace as Ollie Watkins bagged after four minutes to steal a Villa lead at the first chance.

Unsettling as the early goal was Palace weren’t to be disheartened, and pushed back with force immediately. Wilfried Zaha ensured Villa’s lead was fleeting by bagging his third goal from four games.

With two notched on the board inside the opening seven minutes the match would be eventful whatever happened next, but thankfully for those watching it continued in break-neck fashion.

Both sides landed or created plenty of chances and a third goal felt inevitable. Jeffrey Schlupp thought he’d claimed it and wheeled off in delight to celebrate with the fans, but his coolly-taken finish was eventually ruled out for an offside in the buildup.

Palace had to contend with being level going into half-time but no one watching would have predicted the score to final score as 1-1. And so it proved when the second-half began and Palace and Villa again began to push at one another’s defence.

After 50 minutes the hosts showed themselves to be the most dominant team, searching hungrily for the lead that had evaded them before. It came when Marc Guéhi headed at goal only for the ball to thwack Lucas Digne’s arm and be saved by ‘keeper Emi Martínez.

Again VAR intervened, but this time in Palace’s favour – and Zaha stepped up to strike from 12 yards. Martínez blocked the Ivorian’s effort but was still scrambling up when Zaha strode forward and smartly placed the ball into the other side of the net.

With a 2-1 lead secured Patrick Vieira went for broke: bringing on attacking substitutes Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It was an inspired move. With the instructions fresh in his ear, Mateta bore down on goal and volleyed in with his first touch of the day, Tyrick Mitchell providing the assist with an excellent cross from the left.