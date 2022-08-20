Live blog: Team news in as Palace prep for Villa

Team news

14:00

The teams are in, with Vieira making one change: Odsonne Edouard for Nathaniel Clyne.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojević, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.

Villa: Martínez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Buendía, Bailey, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen (GK), Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Archer, Coutinho, Ings

13:40

With just 20 minutes to go until team news is released, here’s how both sides look in their fitness:

Villa will be without key recent signing Diego Carlos, who suffered an Achilles injury. Philippe Coutinho and Matty Cash were both doubts before the game but have been confirmed as fit to play.

Defender Kortney Hause has been in training but has been out for six weeks.

“I refused it. I didn’t want it.”

13:30

The matchday programme is available for supporters to read here, including Marc Guéhi’s story of initially rejecting the captain’s armband.

He also reveals a passion for Cuba – though doesn’t quite explain why – discusses his self-imposed social media ban and explains why he’d always listen to mum and dad.