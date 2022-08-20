Live blog: Team news in as Palace prep for Villa

Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
It's matchday in SE25 as Crystal Palace return to Selhurst Park to host Aston Villa. The two teams are well-matched and will be competing for similar places in the 2022/23 Premier League, making today's clash an interesting indicator for the months ahead. Follow it all in our live blog below.
Meeting the fans
14:05
Palace Women are here today meeting supporters, and will also be introduced to the crowd at half-time.
Palace fans are encouraged to back the team at Hayes Lane on Saturday, August 27th (19:00 kick-off) as they seek to build on a record-breaking fourth-place finish in 21/22. Grab your tickets now here!
Team news
14:00
The teams are in, with Vieira making one change: Odsonne Edouard for Nathaniel Clyne.
Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojević, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.
Villa: Martínez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Buendía, Bailey, Ramsey, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen (GK), Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Archer, Coutinho, Ings
13:40
With just 20 minutes to go until team news is released, here’s how both sides look in their fitness:
Villa will be without key recent signing Diego Carlos, who suffered an Achilles injury. Philippe Coutinho and Matty Cash were both doubts before the game but have been confirmed as fit to play.
Defender Kortney Hause has been in training but has been out for six weeks.
“I refused it. I didn’t want it.”
13:30
The matchday programme is available for supporters to read here, including Marc Guéhi’s story of initially rejecting the captain’s armband.
He also reveals a passion for Cuba – though doesn’t quite explain why – discusses his self-imposed social media ban and explains why he’d always listen to mum and dad.
From the gaffer
13:25
Before the game Patrick Vieira spoke of his admiration for opposite number Steven Gerrard.
Between them the former players amassed 811 Premier League appearances (Vieira 307, Gerrard 504) and won 17 major English trophies (Vieira 11, Gerrard six).
But today what matters is who earns the points. Discussing Gerrard’s career, Vieira said: "He was part of those holding midfielders who brought more creativity going forward, scoring goals, and this is one of the reasons why managers are being more demanding on holding midfielders.
"Twenty years ago a holding midfielder got the ball and just gave it left or right, but now the game has completely changed because of players like Steven Gerrard.”
You can read more from the gaffer here.
13:15
Without wishing to dampen spirits, supporters are reminded of major travel disruption for today’s game.
If you’re just heading out or are en route already, please do check your journey here. And maybe walk a bit faster.
Welcome, lads
13:10
As has become custom under Vieira, the players have been here for some time already.
Last time out
13:05
Palace will start with a certain confidence this afternoon after performing well against Liverpool last time out.
The Eagles took the lead through Wilfried Zaha and conceded just once during an offensive onslaught from their guests to secure a point.
Vieira’s gameplan was clear and effective, and during the week he said he hopes to find consistency in performances of that calibre.
Refresh your memory below.
Matchday
13:00
Palace are back in action after earning a well-deserved point against Liverpool last time out.
They host a Villa side who surprisingly lost to Bournemouth on the opening day of the season before finding redemption in a 2-1 win over Everton.
With the south Londoners facing two of the country's top teams in their first fixtures, today could provide the most accurate yardstick for the season ahead.
It's a battle of iconic former midfielders in the dugout and two evenly-matched, recently enhanced teams on the pitch.
Stay tuned for the 15:00 BST kick-off.