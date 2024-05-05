Report: Three Liverpool strikes in five minutes ends Palace’s PL2 campaign

Summary
-
Three loanees return to the squad amidst four changes to side that beat Spurs
-
Mathurin sees penalty saved in the second minute
-
Neither side muster a chance in the opening half an hour
-
Watson and Gordon see efforts go wide of the mark
-
Devenny and Reid slide in well to deny Liverpool 33 minutes in
-
Mathurin converts from the spot with 10 minutes to go
-
Whitworth charges out to deny Kaide Gordon in the 43rd minute
-
Watson doubles the lead just before the break
-
HT: Liverpool 0-2 Palace
-
Imray nearly adds a third immediately after the restart
-
Kaide Gordon pulls one back in the 57th minute
-
Two minutes later he equalises with a curling effort
-
Nyoni completes the five-minute comeback with a stunning effort from 20-yards out
-
Chances come and go as Palace try to draw level
-
Williams and Mathurin have efforts late on, but can't level things up
-
FT: Liverpool 3-2 Palace
-
Palace’s Premier League 2 campaign comes to an end in the play-off stage