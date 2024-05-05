Report: Three Liverpool strikes in five minutes ends Palace’s PL2 campaign

Almost a week on from finishing the regular-season in ninth place with a resounding 5-0 win over table-topping Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to Merseyside to take on Liverpool as the play-off stage commenced.

The new structure of the Premier League 2 in 20232/24 meant that the top 16 sides qualified for the play-off stage in order to determine the winner of the tournament. By virtue of their ninth place finish, Palace were drawn to face eighth place Liverpool.

Darren Powell made three changes to the side which trumped Spurs, with loanees Kofi Balmer, John-Kymani Gordon and Ademola Ola-Adebomi returning to the side in place of Vonnte Williams, David Ozoh and Jes Rak-Sakyi. Mofe Jemide also came in for Craig Farquhar at the back.

The Eagles nearly got off to the best possible start as they were awarded a penalty in the opening minute. Roshaun Mathurin stepped up from 12-yards, but Fabian Mrozek in the Liverpool goal guessed correctly and saved his effort.