Palace Women lose away at Arsenal

Despite another spirited performance away from home, Palace Women were beaten by WSL chasing Arsenal at Meadow Park.

Five minutes in and Katie McCabe's corner was met by Arsenal captain Leah Williamson, who put the hosts into an early lead.

Palace matched Arsenal for much of the first half, with My Cato having a great chance to level things on 33 minutes.

Mille Gejl picked out Cato who had made a great run behind the Arsenal defence, but the Sweden international couldn't get her shot on target.