      Palace Women lose away at Arsenal

      Match reports
      Arsenal Women
      5
      Williamson 6'
      Russo 63'
      Mead 67'
      Caldentey 75' 90+5'
      0
      Crystal Palace Women

      The Eagles lost 5-0 to Arsenal at Meadow Park, in our first Barclays Women's Super League game of 2025.

      Summary:

      • Kaminski names a rotated side from the win against Sheffield United
      • 5: GOAL: Williamson pokes home at the back post after a corner
      • 21: Gejl has a good effort that is matched by the goalkeeper van Domselaar
      • 29: Russo finds herself in a dangerous position but her shot is well blocked by Palace
      • 33: Cato sneaks in behind the defence but can't get her shot on target
      • HT: Arsenal 1-0 Palace
      • 48 - Arsenal should have a second but Palace manage to scramble Fox's effort off the line
      • 53 - Russo breaks free of the defence but her shot is tame
      • 63 - GOAL: Russo reacts quickest after a shot is spilled by Yañez
      • 67 - GOAL: Mead makes it three after she gets in behind the Palace defence
      • 72 - Yañez saves well from Russo
      • 74 - GOAL: Arsenal are awarded a penalty, which is converted by Caldentey
      • 88 - A well taken Williamson volley slams into the side netting
      • 90+4 - GOAL: The ball ricochets off of the post and Caldentey side foots it in
      • FT: Arsenal 5-0 Palace

      Despite another spirited performance away from home, Palace Women were beaten by WSL chasing Arsenal at Meadow Park.

      Five minutes in and Katie McCabe's corner was met by Arsenal captain Leah Williamson, who put the hosts into an early lead.

      Palace matched Arsenal for much of the first half, with My Cato having a great chance to level things on 33 minutes.

      Mille Gejl picked out Cato who had made a great run behind the Arsenal defence, but the Sweden international couldn't get her shot on target.

      The hosts stepped things up in the second half, with Alessia Russo and Beth Mead scoring a quickfire double 15 minutes in the half.

      Russo grabbed Arsenal's second on 63 minutes after she reacted first to a rebound from a fine Yañez save before fellow Lioness Mead made it 3-0 four minutes later, sliding the ball past Yañez into the bottom right corner.

      Arsenal were then awarded a penalty on 74 minutes after Annabel Blanchard was adjudged to have fouled Caitlin Foord in the box.

      FIFA Women's 2023 World Cup winner Mariona Caldentey then converted the penalty to make it 4-0 to Arsenal.

      Arsenal grabbed their fifth in injury time, with Caldentey getting her second goal after the ball ricocheted off of the crossbar and into her path.

      This result leaves Palace 12th in the WSL, with Tottenham Hotspur next coming to the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 26th January.

      You can get tickets for that game here.

      Arsenal: Van Domselaar (GK), Fox (Reid, 81), Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey, Little (Wälti, 71) , Maanum (Foord, 56), Mead (Kafaji, 71), Russo

      Subs not used: Zinsberger (GK), Williams, Wubben-Moy, Codina, Wienroither

      Sheffield Utd: Yañez (GK), Woodham (Larkin, 84), Veje, Everett, Nolan, Green (Sharpe, 68), Gejl (Weerden, 56), Potter (Gibbons, 84), Cato, Stengel, Blanchard

      Subs not used: Majasaari (GK), Arthur

