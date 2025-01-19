Palace Women lose away at Arsenal

Summary:
- Kaminski names a rotated side from the win against Sheffield United
- 5: GOAL: Williamson pokes home at the back post after a corner
- 21: Gejl has a good effort that is matched by the goalkeeper van Domselaar
- 29: Russo finds herself in a dangerous position but her shot is well blocked by Palace
- 33: Cato sneaks in behind the defence but can't get her shot on target
- HT: Arsenal 1-0 Palace
- 48 - Arsenal should have a second but Palace manage to scramble Fox's effort off the line
- 53 - Russo breaks free of the defence but her shot is tame
- 63 - GOAL: Russo reacts quickest after a shot is spilled by Yañez
- 67 - GOAL: Mead makes it three after she gets in behind the Palace defence
- 72 - Yañez saves well from Russo
- 74 - GOAL: Arsenal are awarded a penalty, which is converted by Caldentey
- 88 - A well taken Williamson volley slams into the side netting
- 90+4 - GOAL: The ball ricochets off of the post and Caldentey side foots it in
- FT: Arsenal 5-0 Palace