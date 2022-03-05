U18s Report: Foxes fall as young Eagles seal fifth straight win

Summary
-
Rob Quinn made two changes to the side that beat Norwich, with Vonte Williams and Kaden Rodney coming in for Kanye Jobson and Ademola Ola-Adebomi
-
Leicester enjoyed the ball early on and came close through Will Alves
-
Fionn Mooney put Palace ahead from well struck free-kick 33 minutes in
-
Victor Akinwale nearly doubled the lead five minutes before half-time
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester City
-
Second-half substitute Matty Vigor nearly scored with his first touch on the hour mark
-
With just over 10 minutes remaining, Rodney added Palace’s second
-
Chris Popov pulled one back for Leicester two minutes later
-
Maliq Cadogan came close to adding a third in injury time after a surging run
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City
After securing a vital three points away at Norwich to move into third place in the Under 18 Premier League South, the young Eagles were back at Copers Cope in a top of the table clash against fourth place Leicester City.
Rob Quinn made two changes to the side that won at Norwich, with Vonte Williams and Kaden Rodney coming in for Kanye Jobson and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.