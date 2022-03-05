U18s Report: Foxes fall as young Eagles seal fifth straight win

The visitors, who were unbeaten since mid-September, got off to a much better start in the opening quarter of an hour. Will Alves had the pick of the chances early on, as he made a surging run into the box and stung the palms of Owen Goodman.

Neither Palace or Leicester could carve a clear cut chance in the opening half an hour, however, after Victor Akinwale was brought down by Thomas Wilson-Brown on the edge of the box, Fionn Mooney stepped up from 20-yards out to find the breakthrough.

He found himself in familiar territory to where he netted February's Goal of the Month contender against Arsenal, though this time he opted for the bottom corner as he creatively hit it under the jumping Leicester wall.

The Foxes looked to respond immediately and nearly did so through Will Popov on the counter, though Goodman reacted brilliantly to turn the ball behind at the near post.

With five minutes remaining in the first-half, Palace nearly added a second through Akinwale. A slick move from inside the Palace half, orchestrated by Mooney, Adler Nascimento and Jadan Raymond, saw Akinwale through on goal though his shot was parried away by Arlo Doherty.