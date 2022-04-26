Moritz moved to Singapore in January this year, where his wife Michelle is studying an MBA in General Business.

He represented the club at the official announcement of the pre-season game with Liverpool, which you can find out more about here.

Palace fans will be able to travel to Singapore and Australia this July as the south Londoners take on the Reds and Manchester United, with a third fixture announcement still to be made.

Speaking at the announcement event itself, Moritz said: "Crystal Palace has a special place in my heart mainly because of the fans. Once you get into Selhurst Park, before the kick-off or during the game, it's a special place. Everybody will come to watch.

"Being there, they always say Selhurst Park is something different, you know, and the fans make the atmosphere great. And the club is like a family club – you see the Chairman almost every day in the dressing room.

"He goes there, he speaks with everybody to see if you need anything. The club is also really helpful if you need anything, but I think it's mainly the fans. It's all about the fans."

Moritz, who made 32 appearances in club colours during the 2012/13 promotion season, says the tour will be an occasion to remember:

"You’ll realise how big English football is here in Singapore when people arrive," he said. "Singaporeans don’t miss a game of the Prem.

"Here in Singapore the Premier League is massive. It is quite the opposite of our national league. Every time there is a big game of the Prem around people are stuck in front of the TV."