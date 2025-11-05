“I didn’t have a language barrier thankfully," Riedewald told the programme. "My brother always spoke a lot of English and we watched a lot of American movies when I was younger, so that helped a lot during those first months.

“And Patrick van Aanholt, a Dutch guy, was in the dressing room. He really took me under his wing and helped me a lot – with living in the city, finding a car, insurance... all that sort of thing.

“Those first two or three months weren’t easy, but Patrick really helped and made it so much easier.”

