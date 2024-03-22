The quickest and simplest way to purchase a Season Ticket is online, which you can now do here. Everything you need to know about 2024/25 Season Tickets can be found below.

Season Ticket+ is also available again next season, offering supporters the chance to make the most of their tickets with a range of exclusive benefits, including unrestricted ticket sharing and a year’s subscription to Palace TV+. Explore all benefits here.

If you’re not yet a Season Ticket holder, you can join the Season Ticket Waiting List now, giving you the best possible chance of securing a ticket after the renewal phase has ended.

Pricing

We are committed to ensuring that Season Tickets continue to offer exceptional value to our loyal supporters, and have therefore frozen our prices across all four stands of Selhurst Park.

Season Tickets for Under-10s are available from as little as £100 (£5.26 per match*), with the accompanying adult rate from only £440 for the season (£23.16 per home match*).

Outside of the designated Family pricing (which is available in both the Main Stand and Whitehorse Lane end), Season Tickets begin for:

Adults: From

£545 (equivalent to £28.68 per match*) in the Holmesdale Lower and Whitehorse Lane

(equivalent to £28.68 per match*) in the Holmesdale Lower and Whitehorse Lane £610 (equivalent to £32.11 per match*) in the Arthur Wait;

(equivalent to £32.11 per match*) in the Arthur Wait; £630 (equivalent to £33.16 per match*) in the Holmesdale Upper;

(equivalent to £33.16 per match*) in the Holmesdale Upper; £705 (equivalent to £37.11 per match*) in the Main Stand.

Concessions: From £370 (equivalent to £19.47 per match*).

Concession pricing is available for supporters aged 18-21 or over the age of 65; full-time students; or those requiring a disabled Season Ticket.

Juniors: From £280 (£14.73 per match*).

*Price breakdown based on 19 home league games.

Your individual renewal rate will be clearly displayed when going through the renewal journey on the ticket site (please see ‘Ready to renew?’ below).

Full Season Ticket pricing can be found here.

Sale Phases

Phase 1: Friday 22nd March – Wednesday 10th April

Renewals available with Early Bird pricing. Renewals will initially be available online only.

If you wish to renew over the phone or in person, this will be available from Monday, 25th March (10:00 GMT).

Phase 2: Thursday 11th April – Friday 26th April

Renewals available and Direct Debit option open.

Phase 2 will let supporters use our Direct Debit scheme, allowing them to spread Season Ticket payments over 10 months. We will also be continuing with two options of payment dates (1st and 15th of each month); this is available from Phase 2 onwards.

Move your seat window

Wednesday 1st May – Open to Season Ticket+ holders

Friday 3rd May – Open to standard Season Ticket holders

Phase 3: Thursday 9th May

On sale to supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List. You can join the Season Ticket Waiting List now.

Ready to renew?

To renew your Season Ticket, simply:

Login to your account here. Click the profile icon in the top-right corner. Scroll down and your Season Ticket will be available to renew under ‘NOTIFICATIONS’.

We encourage all supporters to book tickets online as it remains the easiest and quickest way to make a purchase. However, we understand that some supporters will still want to call the Box Office to complete their purchase.

If you wish to renew over the phone or in person, this will be available from Monday, 25th March (10:00 GMT).

Premium hospitality experiences for next season

Have you considered upgrading your matchday?

Premium hospitality packages for the 2024/25 season are not yet on sale, but you can join the Waiting List for FREE now.

Additional information

Ticket Resale & Sharing

All Season Ticket holders will once again be able to place their ticket(s) up for sale to fellow Season Ticket holders or Members for games they cannot attend.

Supporters who successfully sell their ticket will receive a credit/refund, which is calculated as 1/19th of their Season Ticket less a 10% administration charge, per ticket per match.

All Season Ticket holders will also be able to share their tickets with their Friends & Family who are fellow Members and Season Tickets holders, whilst Season Ticket+ holders will be able to share their tickets without restrictions.

Digital Ticketing

All 2024/25 Season Tickets will be delivered digitally unless you have previously had a physical ticket, and strict criteria are met. Supporters can reapply for 2024/25 here.

We are aiming to have completed our transition to digital ticketing and be plastic-free by the start of the 2025/26 season.

Full FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) surrounding 24/25 Season Tickets can be found here.