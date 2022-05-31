Adult/child Season Tickets purchased together in designated family areas have been frozen for the ninth consecutive season.

In these areas, Season Tickets for under 10s are available from £95 for the season - that’s just £5 per Premier League match! The accompanying adult rate is from £420 for the season, just £22.10 per match.

For all other Season Tickets, a small price increase has been applied but this has been capped at a maximum of an additional £1.84 per ticket per match.

The cheapest Season Tickets (outside of the designated Family areas outlined above, based on 19 league games) are: Adults from £520 (equivalent to £27.36 per match); Concessions from £350 (equivalent to £18.41 per match), and; Children from £265 (£13.95 per league match).

We will once again be running a Direct Debit scheme allowing supporters to spread Season Ticket payments over 10 months. We will also be introducing a second option payment date (1st and 15th of each month) to help with supporters’ monthly budgeting. This is available from Phase 2, outlined below.

A new online ticket re-sale service will be introduced for all Season Ticket holders, enabling supporters to place their ticket(s) up for sale to fellow Season Ticket holders or Members for games they cannot attend. Full details will follow.

And finally, we have added a new local rate number for the Box Office - (0333 360 1861) – which replaces the 0871 premium number. We encourage all supporters to book tickets online as it remains the easiest and quickest way to make a purchase, however, we understand that some supporters will still want to call the Box Office to complete their purchase.

Selling phases

Phase 1 – Early Bird renewal (payments in full only, at the lowest rates): 4th May until Tuesday 31st May.

Phase 2 – Standard Pricing renewal with direct debit option - Wednesday 1st June to Wednesday 15th June.

Season Ticket seat move window is between Monday 20th June to Wednesday 22nd June.

Phase 3 – On sale to supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List - Thursday 23rd June, subject to availability.

Phase 4 – General Sale – to be confirmed, subject to availability.

Ready to renew?

To renew your Season Ticket, simply login to your account on tickets.cpfc.co.uk and click your name on the top right menu, then select Season Tickets on the drop-down menu, then follow the instructions.

If you wish to renew over the phone or in person, this will be available from midday on Thursday 5 May.

Premium hospitality experiences for next season

Premium hospitality experiences for next season are also available. Find out more and speak to our team now by clicking HERE.