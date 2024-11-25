But a Stadium Tour might prompt cause to rethink.

Our Festive Stadium Tours offer a unique experience and insight into Palace’s home since 1924, taking you through parts of SE25 not typically available to the general public and exploring the places you don’t see on your regular matchday.

Along the way, you'll visit some of our lounges; see where the media operate from; be led into the dressing rooms; and then stroll through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take pictures and create memories to last a lifetime.

The 75-minute Festive Tours also include a festive scavenger hunt, as well as hot chocolate, mulled wine, mince pies and gingerbread cookies available upon arrival – the perfect Christmas present!

Interested? Find out more here – or book your places here.