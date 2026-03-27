The Eagles will face the Serie A side – and two-time Conference League finalists – in the second leg of the quarter-final on Thursday, 16th April (20:00 BST / 21:00 CET local time).

As supporters might be aware, Fiorentina’s Stadio Artemio Franchi is currently undergoing significant renovation work, reducing its matchday capacity.

However, we are pleased to confirm that we expect to receive an away allocation of at least 1,000 tickets for fans travelling to Florence, and we are currently in negotiations to try to increase this.

Full details – including the booking process and selling order – will be published once this allocation is confirmed.

Download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications of ticket details straight to your phone.

Private chartered flight

We were also pleased to confirm this week that, to ensure supporters have a convenient way of attending the game in Florence, a number of packages are available for a private chartered flight trip.

Among these options, the premium package includes the option to buy a Category 1 match ticket.

Full details of available packages can be found here.

Home leg tickets

Information can be found here on tickets for the home leg, which will be played at Selhurst Park the preceding Thursday (9th April, 20:00 BST).

Ticket prices are frozen from previous rounds, meaning supporters can enjoy a European quarter-final from as little as £20.

Match Details

ACF Fiorentina v Crystal Palace