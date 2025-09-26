Supporters will be able to purchase one ticket per client reference number initially, with guest tickets available in a later sales phase, subject to availability. Please see below for additional sales phase information.
Tickets for the Brentford match are priced as Category C; the Brighton match as Category B; and the Manchester United match as Category A.
Sales Phases
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Monday, 29th September: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders
- 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.
- Thursday, 2nd October: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders.
- 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.
- Tuesday, 7th October: Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders.
- 2 additional tickets purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (3 in total per client reference number) for Brentford.
- 1 additional ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (2 in total per client reference number) for Brighton & Manchester United.
Please note the following important information:
- All sales phases are subject to availability.
- Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.
- All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.
Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.
Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.
How to Resell
If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Brentford
- Saturday, 1st November
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sunday, 9th November
- 14:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
- Sunday, 30th November
- 12:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park