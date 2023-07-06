The Red Devils, who play in EFL League Two, will welcome the Eagles to Broadfield Stadium as both sides gear up for their 23/24 league campaigns.

Palace last faced Crawley competitively in August 2011, when a brace from a then-18-year-old Wilfried Zaha helped the Eagles win out 2-0 in the League Cup first round at Selhurst Park.

Tickets for the friendly are now available on general sale through the Crystal Palace ticketing website. To find out more about Palace’s new ticketing website, please click here.

Please note: most of our allocation is found in the KR-L stand, which is standing. We have a small number of seats that are available to supporters who are unable to stand for long periods; these are based in the East Stand and can only be booked over the phone with us on 0333 360 1861.

Wheelchair users will be situated in the East Stand; these are available to book with Crawley directly on 01293 410 000.

The fixture will also be shown LIVE in full on Palace TV+, with coverage on the Official Crystal Palace App, cpfc.co.uk and social media.

Palace TV+ remains the only place you can watch every minute of all our pre-season friendly matches: get a pre-season Palace TV+ bundle for just £19.99 for access to all this, plus premium videos until 6th August (this pass is a one-off payment that does not auto-renew).