Tickets for this match are priced as Category C.

A limited number of tickets also remain on sale for Crystal Palace’s home fixtures against Everton on Saturday, 15th February (kick-off at 17:30 GMT), and Aston Villa (Tuesday, 25th February, 19:30 GMT). Click here for further information.

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 3rd February: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders Thursday, 6th February: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.

All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. Tuesday, 11th February: Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders. 2 additional tickets purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (3 in total per client reference number).

Please note the following important information:

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.

All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.

Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match Details