Please note that, should we advance in the UEFA Conference League play-offs against HŠK Zrinjski Mostar this month, this fixture at home to Leeds – currently scheduled for Saturday, 14th March (15:00 GMT) – would then be expected to move to Sunday, 15th March due to matches in the Conference League Round of 16 being played the preceding Thursday (12th March).

Supporter Information

As always, Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive 72-hour priority window to secure their tickets, as one of a vast number of benefits included in their packages. Gain access to this window by purchasing your 25/26 Membership here.

Supporters will be able to purchase one ticket per client reference number initially, with guest tickets available in a later sales phase, subject to availability. Please see below for additional sales phase information.

Tickets are priced as Category B.

Limited Premium Hospitality packages for a number of our upcoming home fixtures – including this game – are also available.

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 9th February: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.

Thursday, 12th February: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.

Tuesday, 17th February: Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders. 2 additional tickets purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (3 in total per client reference number).



Please note the following important information:

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.

All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.

Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Leeds United