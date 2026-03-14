Supporters will be able to purchase one ticket per client reference number initially, with guest tickets available in a later sales phase, subject to availability. Please see below for additional sales phase information.
Tickets for both matches are priced as Category B.
Sales Phases
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Monday, 16th March: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders
- 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.
- Thursday, 19th March: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders.
- 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.
- Tuesday, 24th March: Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders.
- 2 additional tickets purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (3 in total per client reference number).
Please note the following important information:
- All sales phases are subject to availability.
- Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.
- All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.
Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.
Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.
How to Resell
If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
- Saturday, 11th April
- 15:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
- Monday, 20th April, 20:00 BST
- Please note that this fixture date is subject to the participation of Palace and West Ham in the UEFA Conference League and FA Cup respectively.
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park