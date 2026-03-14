Please note that the scheduling of the latter game is subject to the participation of Palace and West Ham in the UEFA Conference League and FA Cup respectively.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive 72-hour priority window to secure their tickets, as one of a vast number of benefits included in their packages.

Gain access to this window by purchasing your 25/26 Membership here – but hurry, as tickets are sure to be in high demand!

Limited Premium Hospitality packages for a number of our upcoming home fixtures are also available.