Supporters will be able to purchase one ticket per client reference number initially, with guest tickets available in a later sales phase, subject to availability. Please see below for additional sales phase information.

Tickets for the Aston Villa match are priced as Category B, and the Chelsea match as Category A.

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 8th December: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders Thursday, 11th December: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.

All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. Tuesday, 16th December: Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders. 2 additional tickets purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (3 in total per client reference number) for Aston Villa. 1 additional ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (2 in total per client reference number) for Chelsea .

Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders.

Please note the following important information:

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.

All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.

Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Wednesday, 7th January

19:30 GMT

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Chelsea