Tickets for this match are priced as Category B.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

Match Details