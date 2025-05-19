All Members and Season Ticket Holders are eligible to purchase up to four tickets in total per client reference number. Take advantage and get yours now!
A limited number of tickets remain on sale for Crystal Palace’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, 20th May (kick-off 20:00 BST) – offering qualifying supporters the chance to see your FA Cup winners in action for the final time at home this season!
Tickets for this match are priced as Category B.
How to Resell
If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.
Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.
Match Details
- Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Tuesday, 20th May
- 20:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park