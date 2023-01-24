The first of the three games at Dulwich for Paddy McCarthy’s side will be a top of the table clash in the Premier League 2 Division 1 against reigning champions Manchester City on Monday, 31st January (KO: 19:00 GMT).

The Eagles currently sit in third place, three points behind leaders Chelsea and two points behind the visitors Manchester City, and will look to keep the pressure on at the top following a 0-1 victory away at Liverpool last time out.

Five days after the clash with City, attention will turn to the Premier League International Cup with Palace facing their final two games of Group C against Dinamo Zagreb on Saturday, 4th February (KO: 14:00 GMT) and Sporting Braga on Wednesday, 8th February (KO: 19:00 GMT)

McCarthy’s side are currently in third place, three points behind leaders Everton, after recording a resounding 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain and a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin in September. Finishing in the top two spots will see the Eagles qualify for the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Tickets are available for all three of these games from just £2 and U13s go free! More information and individual links for each game are available below.

Palace U21s v Man City U21s

Champion Hill, London, SE22 8BD

Monday, 31st January

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

LIVE on Palace TV+

Click here to buy tickets for Palace U21s v Man City U21s

Palace U21s v Dinamo Zagreb U21s

Champion Hill, London, SE22 8BD

Saturday, 4th February

Kick-off: 14:00 GMT

Click here to buy tickets for Palace U21s v Dinamo Zagreb U21s

Palace U21s v Sporting Braga U21s