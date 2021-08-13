The games will both kick-off at 19:00 BST at Selhurst Park, and supporters can pack out the Main Stand.

Academy Founder Members (supporters who donated one or match ticket refunds at the end of 19/20) will be able to book a ticket for free if logged in to their account, while all other supporters can buy theirs online now from £1.

Academy Founder Members can book their ticket via the ticketing site by clicking here. The ticket is free, but must be booked in advance to ensure entry to the stadium. Academy Founder Members without a ticket will not be permitted access.

Tickets are also available on general sale. Supporters can buy up to four per Client Reference Number.

Prices

Adults (aged 21-65): £5

Concession: £1

Under-21s: £1

Seniors: £1

All tickets will be sent to supporters via email.

The easiest way to buy is online, through a Palace Account with your Client Reference Number linked. For more information on creating and linking your account, please click here.

Before departing for the game, please ensure you read our new Code of Conduct and COVID safety measures here.

This match will also be streamed via Palace TV+, which you can find out more about here.