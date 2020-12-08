Please see the below for all information regarding tickets.

Season Ticket holders who are eligible to apply for tickets will have received an email from the CPFC Box Office on Sunday 6 th December

Those supporters have until 23:59 on Tuesday 8th December to accept or reject their ticket on their online ticketing account

After this, tickets rejected or not accepted online will be automatically added to a waiting list for other Season Ticket holders to apply for

The CPFC v Spurs waiting list is now open until 10am Thursday 10th December for all other Season Ticket holders to apply for. Successful applicants will be contacted via email on Thursday 10th December