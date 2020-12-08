Please see the below for all information regarding tickets.
Ticketing information
- Season Ticket holders who are eligible to apply for tickets will have received an email from the CPFC Box Office on Sunday 6th December
- Those supporters have until 23:59 on Tuesday 8th December to accept or reject their ticket on their online ticketing account
- After this, tickets rejected or not accepted online will be automatically added to a waiting list for other Season Ticket holders to apply for
- The CPFC v Spurs waiting list is now open until 10am Thursday 10th December for all other Season Ticket holders to apply for. Successful applicants will be contacted via email on Thursday 10th December
- All supporters attending the game who have accepted a ticket are required to complete a health questionnaire within 72 hours of the fixture, which will be sent to ticket holders via email. This must be completed in order to receive all tickets. Any supporters who have not completed the questionnaire will not be sent their ticket.
Useful info and FAQs
