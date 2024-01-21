The young Eagles’ FA Youth Cup campaign got off to a strong start with a 2-1 win away at Plymouth Argyle in the third round. Centre-back George King secured a brace with two well-taken headers in either half, including the winner 10 minutes from time.

They then travelled to Hull City and managed to put five past them with no reply in the fourth round, to set up the clash with Chelsea.

The Blues overcame Leicester City 3-1 in their third round tie, before beating Everton 2-0 on Sunday.

Details about the game will be available in due course, including information regarding tickets and streaming.

