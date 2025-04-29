“Listen, they've been doing that all season, Franco's chipped in with goals of late, I believe, West Ham and Chelsea, and then Hindo's been contributing in terms of goals and assists.

“Then Caleb, again, he scored against West Han, he’s on the right and cuts in on his left, we’ve got goals out on the pitch.

“The objective is to defend much better than we had been, especially against Chelsea [in our final league game]. We know we’ve got goals on the pitch, it's just us tidying up round the back, but it was better tonight - all over the pitch, individually and collectively, it was much better. It's the performance that sees us into the next round.

“In terms of what's expected, what we're going to be playing up against, so yes [it’s a good time to face Chelsea with a quick turnaround].

“The boys know, regardless of who Chelsea put out on the pitch, they're still going to have quality players; we just have to put in a quality performance up against them and try to progress, that's our aim, to keep going.”

The final word was for the Palace faithful, who were in full voice at Sutton United’s ground from start to finish, encouraging the players and staff alike.

“Brilliant, it's always good to hear our fans, however many it may be, but I hear them, the boys hear them, and we just appreciate people coming out, giving us their time and supporting the Under-21s. It's massive for us and hopefully we will see them again on Friday.”