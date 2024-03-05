“Yeah, [mentality has shone throughout when we compete in cup competitions]. We spoke about it earlier in the week in terms of the International Cup. We got to the final and obviously we didn't win, but knockout stages, it's a one-off game. Who plays best on the day wins.

“The boys want to go on a run and they've shown it in the games. I've said to them, let's not let the season just roll out and just be league games. Let's have something to look forward to [at the end of the league phase] and hopefully we can look forward to something.”

The Premier League 2 has a new format this season, which sees the initial stage conclude in late April before the top 16 sides face each other in a play-off scenario.

On the game against Leicester itself, Powell said: “[It was a] game of two halves. First half, we were good in terms of setting the press and getting after them.

“Second half, obviously, they had nothing to lose so they committed players forward. For us, it was kind of a shadow of our true selves. I said to the boys that the game on Monday [Wolves] took a lot out of them and you can see in the performance, we were giving the ball away a bit too cheaply. If you give the ball away, you can get punished.”

Finally, turning his attention to January signing Craig Farquhar, Powell was full of praise for the centre-back: “He's a good defender, [Craig Farquhar].

“We've seen him before we signed him and he's going to be a good addition. It's not been easy for him in terms of intensity of games and where he's come from, but he's been adapting well.

“He's been on the grass and he can defend the box really well, which we need. He's going to be a good addition for us and we've seen in his performances as well.”