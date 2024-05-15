Tickets are available for this game from just £1 - click HERE for more information.

The game will also be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ - click HERE for more information.

The game comes 10 days after the conclusion of their Premier League 2 campaign, which has improved the manager's preparation going into the final. “We've prepared well," Powell explains.

“Again, we've had a few knocks and a couple of injuries, which has kind of been the story of our season but that's no excuse really. We're in a position where we can get some silverware.

“In terms of preparation, we've been fine with it. The flip side to that is if we would have beaten Liverpool [in the PL2 play-offs], we would have had to have played on Sunday and then obviously played on this Wednesday.

“So, it wouldn't have been ideal but it would have been a bit difficult with us with the low numbers that we've got for the league but for us planning, we've had time to look over PSV and work on what we do and what we need to do to win the game.”