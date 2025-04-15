Palace had their seven-game unbeaten run in the league snuffed out in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their final game of the league phase at the hands of Chelsea and ultimately secured a sixth place finish in the Premier League 2.

With that sixth place finish, they will be in the play-off stage, which is a single-elimination round of 16 bracket. The format for the league changed to a Swiss-style last season, where teams each faced 20 of the 26 sides in an initial league phase before the top 16 sides advanced to the single-elimination play-off stage to determine the overall winner.

On the game against Chelsea, Powell said: “yeah, it was tough.”

“The boys have been playing well, they actually have been playing really well, but we didn't get it right, we didn't defend properly. I've just seen some of the goals back.