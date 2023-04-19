After going down to 10-men early on, Palace U21s managed to fight back from 0-2 and 1-3 down to draw 3-3 with West Ham United and extend their unbeaten run to 10 games across all competitions.

Describing their performance, Powell said: “The guys were fantastic. Every time there's a bit of adversity they stick together and their mentality is brilliant. I can only give them accolades and praise.

“When you go a man down and a couple of goals down, you’re looking at ways to get yourself back in. Regardless of shape, tactics or whatever you want to do - you need personnel who are going to do it and the one thing I’ll say about these guys is that they will go and do the work - they’ve been doing it throughout the whole season, hence where we are in the league and in the Premier League International Cup as well.

“[They kept going right ‘til the end], but I’m saying to them at some stage to manage the game as they’re a man down, but that’s their mentality - they just want to win games and it’s a beautiful thing to work with.

“As a group they’ll go after whoever’s in front of them, whether it’s West Ham, Chelsea, Man City, whoever it is - they’re looking to win games, they’re not satisfied with draws and I can only take my hat off to them.”