In his post-match interview following the draw with West Ham United, Crystal Palace Under-21s manager Darren Powell was full of praise for the side’s commitment and desire on display.
After going down to 10-men early on, Palace U21s managed to fight back from 0-2 and 1-3 down to draw 3-3 with West Ham United and extend their unbeaten run to 10 games across all competitions.
Describing their performance, Powell said: “The guys were fantastic. Every time there's a bit of adversity they stick together and their mentality is brilliant. I can only give them accolades and praise.
“When you go a man down and a couple of goals down, you’re looking at ways to get yourself back in. Regardless of shape, tactics or whatever you want to do - you need personnel who are going to do it and the one thing I’ll say about these guys is that they will go and do the work - they’ve been doing it throughout the whole season, hence where we are in the league and in the Premier League International Cup as well.
“[They kept going right ‘til the end], but I’m saying to them at some stage to manage the game as they’re a man down, but that’s their mentality - they just want to win games and it’s a beautiful thing to work with.
“As a group they’ll go after whoever’s in front of them, whether it’s West Ham, Chelsea, Man City, whoever it is - they’re looking to win games, they’re not satisfied with draws and I can only take my hat off to them.”
Captain Jack Wells-Morrison scored the equalising goal in the draw, and Powell highlighted his leadership qualities and performances this season: “He’s been immense. He is a leader on the pitch in terms of his performances and he’s been consistent with them.
“He’s not the most vocal, but he’s becoming a bit more vocal and he’s a leader with his performances. I hope supporters who see the games can see how much of a good player he is and how much potential he has. He just needs to continue with that and he’s grown into the role as captain. When he crosses that white line, he does all his talking on the pitch.”
Finally, commenting on stepping up to the role as manager of the Under-21s side now that Paddy McCarthy has gone to the first team, Powell said: “It’s full on, I used to batter Paddy, but I understand how much work he does!
“It’s good, the best thing about it is that I know the group. It’s not like I’ve gone from one age group and jumped straight into it - I’ve seen the boys throughout the season and last season, and it’s just a continuation of the work myself and Paddy have been doing.
“Nothing weird and wonderful has changed, but the games have come thick and fast in the last couple of weeks and it’s just about restoring the belief. The mentality has always been here with these guys - it’s hands on, and I’m enjoying it.”