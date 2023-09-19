Four days on from the 6-2 thumping of Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup, Palace Under-21s turned their attention to the EFL Trophy as they travelled to face the first-team side of Wycombe Wanderers.

David Oozh returned to the side off the bench in the win in the north east and now slots straight into the starting XI against the Chairboys.

He is one of three changes to the side which beat Boro, with Victor Akinwale and first-team winger Malcolm Ebiowei coming in in place of Justin Devenny, Hindolo Mustapha and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

This is Palace’s first game in the competition this season, find out more about it by clicking here.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Sheridan, Grehan, Watson, Raymond, Ozoh, Umeh, Ebiowei, Mathurin, Akinwale.

Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Francis, Devenny, Eze, Cardines, Mustapha, Dashi.