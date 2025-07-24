This clash against Bromley was the third outing for Palace U21s in pre-season, which has seen them record a 3-1 win against National League champions Barnet, as well as a 7-0 thumping of AFC Bournemouth U21s last week.

Marsh himself has featured in all three games so far, gearing up for the season ahead.

“Yeah, it was a good game. Obviously, more minutes for the boys, which is always the main thing in pre-season.” said the striker.

“I thought everyone did well, from the more experienced lads to the younger lads, everyone played their part and everyone came through unscathed, which is the main thing. So, yeah it was a good day.”

Marsh came on near the hour-mark for the young Eagles, with the side 2-1 down having taken the lead earlier on in the first-half.