The trip to The Pure Stadium in Southport is the Eagles’ first Premier League 2 Division 1 clash in over a month after postponements and a winter break and it is LIVE on Palace TV+ - click here to find out more!

Manager Paddy McCarthy has named a formidable lineup with Iraq Under-19s captain Cardo Siddik starting for the first time this season in place of skipper Jake O’Brien who recently secured a loan move to League Two Swindon Town.

Elsewhere, Joe Whitworth returns between the sticks in place of Ollie Webber, whilst Tayo Adaramola and Jack Wells-Morrison feature in place of Noah Watson and Malachi Boateng.

This fixture is the reverse of the Eagles’ third game of the season, where they emerged 3-1 winners thanks to a Rob Street brace.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, D. Boateng, Adaramola, Taylor, Rich-Baghuelou, Siddik, Omilabu, Wells-Morrison, Gordon, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Imray, Goodman, Thiselton, Street, Steele.