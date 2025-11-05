Ahead of Crystal Palace's return to the European stage on Thursday night (20:00 GMT) – with AZ Alkmaar the visitors to Selhurst Park – there was also the welcome sight of Chadi Riad returning to first-team training.
The Morocco international last featured in a matchday squad for Palace in January, before suffering from a ruptured ACL [Anterior Cruciate Ligament].
But having completed two training sessions on the grass this week, the 22-year-old is now set to return to Palace's matchday squad for the visit of AZ Alkmaar, Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference.
Ahead of Thursday's match, watch Riad's return in our Palace TV video above – and enjoy some of the best photos from training below!
Match Details
Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar
- Thursday, 6th November
- 20:00 GMT
- UEFA Conference League
- Selhurst Park
- Tickets available here.