The Morocco international last featured in a matchday squad for Palace in January, before suffering from a ruptured ACL [Anterior Cruciate Ligament].

But having completed two training sessions on the grass this week, the 22-year-old is now set to return to Palace's matchday squad for the visit of AZ Alkmaar, Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

