Tonight, European football arrives at Selhurst Park in earnest – and Crystal Palace's players, staff and supporter base are all set for the grand occasion. From South London to Europe – this is our night.
Ahead of the game, check out the best of the preparations from Copers Cope with our behind-the-scenes training video – and gallery of the best photos – below.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca
- Thursday, 23rd October
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League league phase
- Selhurst Park
- Tickets available here.