Thursday evening's match against Finnish league winners KuPS Kuopio at Selhurst Park (20:00 GMT kick-off) will have a big impact on the Eagles' European fixture list in the New Year (with limited tickets available here).

And Manager Oliver Glasner said in his pre-match press conference: "I mentioned it and said it to the players: enjoy it. If you have your debut in an international game for Crystal Palace in front of 25,000 fans, invite your parents and your family and enjoy the game. I don’t expect that everything is perfect, I always hope, but it’s not possible.

"Don’t expect that you don't make mistakes, don't expect that everything is perfect, just show why you are an Academy player. Everybody has the goal to play Premier League football, so just show it, with all your skill, with maximum effort, but also again, be calm and enjoy it."

