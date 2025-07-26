Upon their return, Sosa and Palace will have a week-long build-up towards our first-ever involvement in the FA Community Shield, with a third trip to Wembley Stadium this year – this time to face Liverpool – a match for which additional tickets have been made available for Members and Season Ticket Holders.

On pre-season so far, and his impressive early displays, Sosa smiled: “Of course, it’s still pre-season, so we are trying to figure out what suits the best for us and what we can work on. We have really good sessions, we are giving a lot of energy and the levels of the training and the games are really, really good.

“The system is obviously something I know and I feel comfortable to play in, and I think we still have two weeks until the first official game, so we are preparing, we are going in the right way and hopefully we'll continue like this.

“We have really good strikers and people in the box. This is what gaffers wants from us, that we are arriving with many, many players in the box.

“And for us as a team, especially when you have a wing-back, it's a good opportunity when you have a free foot to deliver a cross, because always something can happen, not sometimes from the cross, but also second ball and we are there, we are making pressure.

"I think it's a dangerous tool in our team and hopefully we will be able to score many goals like this.”