What’s coming up this month on Palace TV+?

A broad range of live broadcasts are coming up this month on Palace TV+, including first-team coverage, crucial Academy Cup matches – at both U21s and U18s level – and live Palace Women matches to be confirmed!

Our January programme kicks into action when Palace U18s face Hull City U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round on Tuesday, 16th January (19:00 GMT kick-off).

The Eagles’ Youth Cup campaign got off to a strong start with a 2-1 win away at Plymouth Argyle in the third round, centre-back George King seeing his side through with a brace of headers.

Palace will now look to overcome a strong Hull side and continue their journey towards the final of Academy football’s most prestigious competition; watch how they fare, LIVE on Palace TV+ later this month.

There’s also plenty to play for in the U21s’ Premier League Cup this month; Palace, second in Group H, host leaders Birmingham City on Monday, 22nd January (19:00).

With the top two teams advancing, two games left to play, and just three points separating top from bottom in their group, every team can still qualify – so the Eagles will be chasing an important victory in south London, LIVE for your entertainment.

Also in the January schedule, Palace’s U18s will look to further their U18 Premier League South title bid – they are currently four points off the top of the table – when they play host to fellow challengers Fulham on Saturday, 27th January (11:00).

And our U21s will be seeking to push up the Premier League 2 table when they host arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, 29th January (13:00).

Upcoming broadcasts:

Tue, 16th Jan: Live coverage of Hull City U18s v Palace U18s (19:00)

Wed, 17th Jan: Live audio commentary of Everton v Palace (19:45)

Fri, 19th Jan: Roy Hodgson's pre-Arsenal press conference (13:30)

Sat, 20th Jan: Live audio commentary of Arsenal v Palace (12:30)

Mon, 22nd Jan: Live coverage of Palace U21s v Birmingham U21s (19:00)

Sat, 27th Jan: Live coverage of Palace U18s v Fulham U18s (11:00)

Mon, 29th Jan: Live coverage of Palace U21s v Brighton U21s (13:00)

Tue, 30th Jan: Live audio commentary of Palace v Sheff Utd (20:00)

What else should I know about Palace TV+?

As well as all of the above, PalaceTV+ grants access to great documentaries, including Coming of Age: The Step Up, which is now available exclusively to Palace TV+ subscribers. The three-part series follows Palace Under-18s in their first season at Category 1 level as the lads battle for first place.

What’s more, with Palace TV+, you can gain access to extended first-team highlights and match replays, as well as live friendly broadcasts in pre-season – and much, much more.

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£4.99) or Weekly pass (£3.49), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – giving you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 23/24 Memberships here.