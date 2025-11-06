Crystal Palace Women midfielder Annabel Blanchard sat down this week to discuss how the Barclays Women's Super League 2 has changed, as well as preview Sunday's game against Sheffield United and discuss her new role in the middle of the park.
Blanchard has been a key part of Palace's midfield for several seasons now.
She starred in the 2023/24 promotion-winning season, and was a core part of Palace's team during the 2024/25 season in the Women's Super League, scoring the club's first ever goal in the topflight.
Her fine form in red and blue has continued into this season, with her having played nearly every minute of every competitive game so far, and racking up four goal contributions.
Reflecting on the quality of the WSL and the WSL2, she said: "The leagues are obviously different in their own ways. They're both very difficult, but the WSL2 is definitely getting more competitive year in, year out.
"Any team can beat any team on any given day. I think that's why the league is so exciting.
"The quality in and around the league is definitely there now, and it's getting better each year."
I have been really, really happy to elevate my game in that way—Annabel Blanchard
Palace have had a tricky start to the season, winning one in the seven league games played so far.
Despite this, Blanchard and the team are remaining positive - they're looking to just take things one game at a time.
"We've had a tough start to the season, with some disappointing results and performances. But it's a long season and there's still a lot of football to be played, so we're not going to dwell.
"We need to obviously put them behind us and focus on the next game, and that's what we're looking to do," she said.
Blanchard has been one of Palace's most consistent performers so far, and she has done it whilst playing in a new role.
Paired with summer signing Justine Vanhaevermaet in midfield, Blanchard has thrived in a deeper role in the centre of the park.
Speaking about this role change and it's challenges, she said: "I've been asked to play a bit deeper at times. It has been difficult and challenging, having to adapt to new areas on the pitch that maybe I wouldn't have necessarily been in as much beforehand.
"But at the end of the day, being out of my comfort zone does help challenge me to be a more well-rounded midfielder, and being able to do jobs in different areas of the pitch can help the team.
"So yeah, I've been really, really happy to help elevate my game in that way."
Palace face eighth-place Sheffield United on Sunday, in what is a must-win game for the Eagles in order to keep their promotion hopes alive.
The Blades visited the VBS Community Stadium in the Women's FA Cup last season, and Palace ran riot in South London, winning 6-1 in the fourth round.
Speaking about the challenge Palace face on Sunday, Blanchard said: "Sheffield United are obviously a tough team to face, they always have been and they're extremely hard-working. They have got some quality players so it should be a good game.
"We just need to focus on ourselves and focus on putting things right from previous weeks and hopefully we can go and do that on Sunday."
Tickets are still available for this game, which will celebrate our 'Palace for All' initiative, with special activities, presentations and giveaways on offer.
Kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 9th November at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, click the button below to book your place at a very special matchday!