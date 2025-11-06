Blanchard has been a key part of Palace's midfield for several seasons now.

She starred in the 2023/24 promotion-winning season, and was a core part of Palace's team during the 2024/25 season in the Women's Super League, scoring the club's first ever goal in the topflight.

Her fine form in red and blue has continued into this season, with her having played nearly every minute of every competitive game so far, and racking up four goal contributions.

Reflecting on the quality of the WSL and the WSL2, she said: "The leagues are obviously different in their own ways. They're both very difficult, but the WSL2 is definitely getting more competitive year in, year out.

"Any team can beat any team on any given day. I think that's why the league is so exciting.

"The quality in and around the league is definitely there now, and it's getting better each year."