1. Promotion on the line

After consecutive wins against two of the top WSL2 teams, Jo Potter's side find themselves in third-place in the league.

This is the sole promotion play-off place in the league, where the third-placed team will face the bottom side of the WSL for a spot in next year's topflight at the end of the campaign.

Palace can aim even higher though, being just one point behind second-place Birmingham City, who occupy one of the two automatic promotion spots.

With Birmingham making the tricky trip to Southampton on Sunday, Potter's side could go second with a win against Forest.

2. Stars on show

Palace's own Ashleigh Weerden was voted the WSL2 Player of the Month last week, after a stunning February.

She became the league's leading assist-maker after Palace's 3-1 win at St Andrews, and Abbie Larkin drew level with the league's top scorer with her headed finish.

Both will be in action on Sunday, come down to Sutton to watch our South London stars!