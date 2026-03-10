Crystal Palace Women return to Barclays Women's Super League 2 action on Sunday (15th March, 14:00 GMT), as they face Nottingham Forest at the VBS Community Stadium. Read below to see why you should get your tickets!
1. Promotion on the line
After consecutive wins against two of the top WSL2 teams, Jo Potter's side find themselves in third-place in the league.
This is the sole promotion play-off place in the league, where the third-placed team will face the bottom side of the WSL for a spot in next year's topflight at the end of the campaign.
Palace can aim even higher though, being just one point behind second-place Birmingham City, who occupy one of the two automatic promotion spots.
With Birmingham making the tricky trip to Southampton on Sunday, Potter's side could go second with a win against Forest.
2. Stars on show
Palace's own Ashleigh Weerden was voted the WSL2 Player of the Month last week, after a stunning February.
She became the league's leading assist-maker after Palace's 3-1 win at St Andrews, and Abbie Larkin drew level with the league's top scorer with her headed finish.
Both will be in action on Sunday, come down to Sutton to watch our South London stars!
3. Women's Empowerment Game
Our Nottingham Forest clash will be our first game in March, which is International Women's Month, and will also take place on Mother's Day.
To celebrate this special occasion, our matchday will honour women and mothers making an impact in our local community.
Our younger fans can create gifts for mum at our Arts & Crafts station and there will be an Appreciation Board in the Fanzone where you can post a message to an inspirational woman in your life.
We will also be running our half-time penalty shoot-out challenge - with a Mother's Day twist!
4. Keep the streak going!
Palace Women have won seven of their last eight WSL2 games, scoring 19 goals in the process.
As the WSL2 draws to a thrilling finale, we need you to help keep the streak alive!
5. Enjoy a drink in the stands
For every game at Sutton this season, the 'Alcohol in the Bowl' scheme will be in effect, meaning you can enjoy a drink in the stands whilst you watch the match unfold.