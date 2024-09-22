The Eagles were once again busy on transfer deadline day, adding exciting former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger, Katie Stengel; Wales international left-back Lily Woodham; and England youth forward Poppy Pritchard (on loan) to their roster.

Those additions brought the total number of new faces in red and blue this season to 13, following those of goalkeepers Milla-Maj Majasaari and Shae Yañez; defenders Brooke Aspin, Jorja Fox and Katrine Veje; midfielders My Cato, Mille Gejl, Josie Green and Lexi Potter; and forwards Indiah-Paige Riley and Ashleigh Weerden, all of whom have also linked up with Palace ahead of our first-ever WSL campaign.

With such wholescale changes requiring time for the team to find its rhythm, Laura Kaminski’s side have enjoyed a carefully constructed pre-season, which included a first-ever training camp and match abroad – against Utah Royals last month – and which culminated in an impressive 4-0 win over ADO Den Haag in South London last week.

Cato, Abbie Larkin (two) and Izzy Atkinson got the goals that day, with the Eagles playing some exciting football live in front of the Palace TV cameras.

Now, the WSL – the elite division of the Women’s game – awaits in earnest.

Palace kick off a historic campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, with the match – which will take place at Brisbane Road – kicking off at 14:00 BST.

If you cannot make it to Brisbane Road, the game will be broadcast live and free on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK.

Check out the best of the photos from training ahead of the titanic match below.