Having won a historic Women’s Championship title earlier this year, Laura Kaminski’s Eagles are set to embark on Palace's first campaign in the top-flight, beginning away at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend (ticket details to be announced).

The following weekend, our first home game of the season will take place at Selhurst Park – with Palace hosting Chelsea, winners of the last five WSL titles, on Friday, 27th September at 19:30 BST!

A fortnight later, the Eagles will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, kicking off at 14:00 on Sunday, 13th October.

With excitement rising for our first-ever WSL season, attending one of our first home matches is a chance to become part of club history. We’ll be aiming to break our all-time attendance record (6,976) – so we need your help!

Supporters can either purchase tickets for matches individually, or can take advantage of a BUNDLE deal for 25% off when booking for both fixtures!

Ticketing details for both matches are outlined below.

Sales Phases

2024/25 Women’s Season Ticket holders enjoy a priority booking window for all Women's matches at Selhurst Park this season, allowing them first pick of the seats!

This priority window is now open, with bookings available here.

Tickets for our first two home matches will then go on general sale at 12:30 BST on Thursday, 29th August.