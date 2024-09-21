Sunday’s 14:00 BST clash at Brisbane Road marks the first game of the new WSL season for both teams.

This is your chance to witness history, as head coach Laura Kaminski leads Palace out into the topflight for the first time.

Palace will look to get off to a winning start in London, and here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (22 September) kicks off at 14:00 BST at Brisbane Road, and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.

Don't miss a kick

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.

You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.