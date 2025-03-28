Last time at the VBS Community stadium saw goals from Aniek Nouwen, Ashleigh Weerden and Katie Stengel, which sealed a first ever home win for Palace Women in the topflight.

Title-chasing Arsenal will be a tough test for Leif Smerud's side, but the Palace manager believes the team can compete with the best.

Here are the ways you can follow the action!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (30th March) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!

With 2500+ fans expected in Sutton, you can still be a part of the record crowd with tickets still available!