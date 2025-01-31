Kaminski said: “We’ve got to make that second-half performance against Spurs last for 90 [minutes].

“We can’t be catching up late in games. We know that. We’ve got to get out of the changing room, and as the whistle goes, the game’s begun – we’ve got to turn up from the get-go.”

Palace travel to Brighton on Sunday looking to respond after a late defeat against Spurs last weekend. Whilst Kaminski acknowledged the disappointment at the full-time whistle, she was keen to highlight the positives.

“There’s no doubt about it, I was gutted for the group.

“But their second-half performance showed everything – character, grit, determination. We’ve got to believe that performances like that will turn into points,” she said.

As Palace aim for their first WSL win of 2025, Kaminski is keeping the squad focused.

“The table flips and changes with a win, and we control our own destiny. We’ve got to take luck out of the equation and work hard to turn things in our favour.

“For us, every game is huge. We know our fans will be there, backing us as they always do, and we want to give them something to celebrate.”