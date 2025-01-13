The match had originally been scheduled to take place at 12pm on Sunday, 12th January but after a pitch inspection on Sunday morning, a match official made the decision to postpone the fixture.

Updated details of our rescheduled fixture are available below:

📅 Match Details

Opponent : Sheffield United (H)

: Sheffield United (H) Date : Tuesday, 14 January

: Tuesday, 14 January Kick-off : 19:00 GMT

: 19:00 GMT Turnstiles open : 18:00 GMT

: 18:00 GMT Competition : Adobe Women’s FA Cup

: Adobe Women’s FA Cup Venue: VBS Community Stadium

🎟 Ticket Price