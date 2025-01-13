The match had originally been scheduled to take place at 12pm on Sunday, 12th January but after a pitch inspection on Sunday morning, a match official made the decision to postpone the fixture.
Updated details of our rescheduled fixture are available below:
📅 Match Details
- Opponent: Sheffield United (H)
- Date: Tuesday, 14 January
- Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
- Turnstiles open: 18:00 GMT
- Competition: Adobe Women’s FA Cup
- Venue: VBS Community Stadium
🎟 Ticket Price
- Seated: Adults £12, U16s £5
- Standing: Adults £10, U16s £5