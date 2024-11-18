Crystal Palace midfielder My Cato spoke to Palace TV after scoring her first goal for the club in the dramatic 3-2 defeat away at Aston Villa in the Barclays Women's Super League.
Sweden international Cato joined from IFK Norrköping in the summer, and has featured in all but one game in the WSL for Laura Kaminski's side.
She said: “I’m really happy to have scored my first goal, but I’m a bit disappointed that we didn’t get the three points.”
Cato opened the scoring at Villa Park on 30 minutes, passing the ball into the Villa net after she was picked out by Mille Gejl. Shortly after, Villa managed to equalise and then take the lead before half-time.
Annabel Blanchard made it 2-2 with a fine finish on the 86th minute, but Villa substitute Ebony Salmon won it for the hosts with a powerful strike in injury time.
Despite the disappointment of losing so late on, Cato was optimistic about Palace's performance.
She said: “We fought for each other in the 96 minutes today.
"We’re just going to keep doing that and I hope the points are going to come.”
Next up for Cato and the team is Charlton in the Women's League Cup on Sunday 24th November at 14:00.