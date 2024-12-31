1. Promotion to the Barclays Women's Super League (WSL)

The pinnacle of Palace Women's 2024 was undoubtedly our promotion to the WSL, the top tier of English women's football.

Securing the Barclays Women's Championship title with a game to spare, the Eagles showcased consistent quality throughout the season, with highlights including a 9-1 home victory against Durham and a 4-0 away win at Blackburn Rovers.

Promotion was sealed following a goalless draw against Sunderland at Selhurst Park, where 6,796 fans came out to witness history in South London.