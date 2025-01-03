The action begins with the Adobe Women’s FA Cup clash against Sheffield United on 12th January at the VBS Community stadium, before the Eagles then take on Arsenal away in the Barclays Women's Super League on 19th January.

Palace will then return to Sutton to host Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL on the 26th January, before an away trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on the 2nd February.

Home Fixtures

Adobe Women’s FA Cup – Sheffield United

Palace’s FA Cup journey begins at home against Barclays Women’s Championship side Sheffield United in the fourth round. The Blades advanced to this stage after a 2-0 victory over Liverpool Feds in December, and the Eagles will look to start their cup campaign on a high.

You can get tickets for this fixture here.

📅 Match Details

Opponent : Sheffield United (H)

: Sheffield United (H) Date : Sunday, 12 January

: Sunday, 12 January Time : 12:00 GMT

: 12:00 GMT Competition : Adobe Women’s FA Cup

: Adobe Women’s FA Cup Venue: VBS Community Stadium

🎟 Ticket Price

Seated : Adults £12, U16s £5

: Adults £12, U16s £5 Standing: Adults £10, U16s £5

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased until 12:00 GMT on Friday, 10th January. Any remaining tickets will be available at the gate on matchday.